- Chicago Public Schools has removed an employee from Steinmetz College Prep for alleged inappropriate behavior.

The district removed the staff member after learning of the allegation, which is now being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General, Steinmetz Principal Jamie Jaramillo Jr. told parents in an email Friday morning.

The victim is not a current CPS student, Jaramillo said.

“Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential,” Jaramillo said in the email.

He did not indicate if the employee was a teacher, or when or where the alleged inappropriate behavior occurred. Spokespeople for CPS did not reply to requests for details Friday evening.