Storms delay Air and Water Show for second day Storms delay Air and Water Show for second day class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424471788.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424471788");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424471788_424468351_154337"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424471788_424468351_154337";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424468351","video":"596007","title":"Chicago%20Air%20and%20Water%20Show%202019","caption":"Chicago%20Air%20and%20Water%20Show%202019","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F18%2FChicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F18%2FChicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_596007_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660789808%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbaRf2paV_q30NzA_Cn01UpIoqEk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fstorms-delay-air-and-water-show-for-second-day"}},"createDate":"Aug 18 2019 09:30PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424471788_424468351_154337",video:"596007",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chicago%2520Air%2520and%2520Water%2520Show%25202019",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_596007_1800.mp4?Expires=1660789808&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=baRf2paV_q30NzA_Cn01UpIoqEk",eventLabel:"Chicago%20Air%20and%20Water%20Show%202019-424468351",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fstorms-delay-air-and-water-show-for-second-day"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Michele Fiore
Posted Aug 18 2019 09:55PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 09:30PM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 10:14PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424471788-424468336" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Chicago_Air_and_Water_Show_2019_0_7601404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424471788" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424471788' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/weather-stalls-out-chicago-air-and-water-show"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/17/Chicago%20Air%20and%20Water%20Show%202019_1566095095059.JPG_7600743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Weather stalls out Chicago Air and Water Show</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-chicago-area"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/25/CjVhJIZXIAADrU5.jpg%20large_1464217430105_1349181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Summer storms delayed the Chicago Air and Water Show for a second time this weekend, leaving behind a trail of standing water on the beach and in the parking lot at North Avenue Beach.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-chicago-area">Sunday’s show started two hours late</a>, but it didn’t disappoint.</p><p>“Boy the RAF red arrows were fantastic,” said Mary May, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.</p><p>But the morning was rough for fans who arrived early to stake out a spot. They got stuck in a storm that forced them to wrestle with their tents.</p><p>“We got here at 7:30am and there was hurricane winds. It was not. I thought I was gonna blow away with this place. It was outrageous,” said Mike Fiaccato of Oak Lawn</p><p>“It felt like a mini cyclone, I swear to God. Each one of us were holding a corner down,” said Dawn Stryszak of Burbank.</p><p>Organizers delayed the start of the 61st annual Chicago Air and Water Show to let the rain move out, but it was a little messy on the sand with all the standing water.</p><p>“So the funny thing about this it actually worked in our favor because my grandson was getting wet and I didn’t have to worry about going down to the beach. He was actually here in the water,” said Debbie Rodela of Addison</p><p>“You know when you’re at the mercy of the weather gods, you just have to run with it, so we’re very happy that we got the show in today,” said May.<br /> Fans who left later in the day had their own issues.</p><p>“We were stuck in traffic. We missed the show but we got to see it from the car,” laughed Tasia Owen of Indianapolis.</p><p>Of the two days, Sunday’s was better. Saturday’s got delayed twice. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 57, shot and wounded in Englewood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 57-year-old man was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.</p><p>About 6 p.m., he was sitting in a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached his vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>He was struck once in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-shot-dead-near-calumet-park" title="Man shot dead near Calumet Beach" data-articleId="424467920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot dead near Calumet Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 41-year-old man was shot to death Sunday near Calumet Park on the Southeast Side.</p><p>About 7:05 p.m., the man was sitting on the ground in the 9900 block of South Crilly Drive when a 25-year-old man approached him and shot him twice in the stomach, Chicago police said.</p><p>The 41-year-old man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-injured-in-porch-collapse-on-south-side" title="Man injured in porch collapse on South Side" data-articleId="424467211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham_porch_collapse_0_7601235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham_porch_collapse_0_7601235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham_porch_collapse_0_7601235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham_porch_collapse_0_7601235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Gresham_porch_collapse_0_7601235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gresham porch collapse" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man injured in porch collapse on South Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was injured Sunday after a porch he was standing on collapsed in Gresham on the South Side.</p><p>About 5:30 p.m., officials received calls of a porch that had collapsed in the 8100 block of South May Street, fire officials said. 