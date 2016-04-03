< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411193524" data-article-version="1.0">Study: 30-year life expectancy gap in 2 Chicago communities</h1> </header> Study: 30-year life expectancy gap in 2 Chicago communities life expectancy gap in 2 Chicago communities"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411193524.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var (Alberto Cabello/Flickr) data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Alberto Cabello/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Alberto Cabello/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411193524-115974151" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Alberto Cabello/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Alberto Cabello/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:33PM CDT</span></p> </div>
</div> Streeterville residents live to be 90 years old. The typical life expectancy of residents of Englewood, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) to the south, is roughly 60 years.</p> <p>NYU researchers say the 30-year divide between the two neighborhoods is the nation's largest disparity. data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Green_Line_derailment_halts_trains_at_47_0_7360000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Green_Line_derailment_halts_trains_at_47_0_7360000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Green_Line_derailment_halts_trains_at_47_0_7360000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Green_Line_derailment_halts_trains_at_47_0_7360000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Green_Line_derailment_halts_trains_at_47_0_7360000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Dane Placko reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7 hurt after Green Line train derails on the South Side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seven people were taken to area hospitals after a CTA Green Line train derailed Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.</p><p>The Chicago Fire Department says 30 people were aboard the train when a car jumped the track.</p><p>The southbound train derailed about 11 a.m. on the Green Line tracks north of 46th Street, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford and Chicago police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/r-kelly-to-be-arraigned-on-11-new-sex-assault-charges" title="R. Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 more sex-related charges" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R Kelly mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 more sex-related charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges on Thursday, including four counts that carry a maximum prison term of 30 years in prison.</p><p>Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during the brief hearing in Cook County court.</p><p>Kelly stood with his hands folded in front of him and listened to Judge Lawrence Flood describe the charges to him. When Flood asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, "Yes, sir." The Grammy award-winning singer, who has denied any wrongdoing, left without speaking to reporters. A status hearing was scheduled for June 26.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/7-shot-2-killed-wednesday-in-chicago" title="7 shot, 2 killed Wednesday in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7 shot, 2 killed Wednesday in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seven people were shot and two killed Wednesday in Chicago, including a man found dead in Washington Park on the South Side.</p><p>Officers found an “adult male” with a gunshot wound to the head at 12:36 a.m. in an alley in the 5800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p><p>An autopsy released Wednesday said he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide. The man’s identity has not been released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-oncoplastic-breast-cancer-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_20190606193833"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Oncoplastic breast cancer surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/company-will-send-person-back-in-time-to-use-flip-phone-for-a-week-and-earn-1000"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A flip phone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)" title="getty_flipphonefile_060619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/green-line-derailment-halts-trains-at-47th-street"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 hurt after Green Line train derails on the South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/army-corps-of-engineers-hires-dog-to-keep-chicago-harbor-clean"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/dog%20chicago%20harbor_1559789986476.jpg_7357805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog chicago harbor_1559789986476.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog "hired" to keep Chicago Harbor clean</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-oncoplastic-breast-cancer-surgery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7360456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Oncoplastic breast cancer surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/study-30-year-life-expectancy-gap-in-2-chicago-communities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/03/chicago-skyline_1459699519762_1146218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Alberto&#x20;Cabello&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: 30-year life expectancy gap in 2 Chicago communities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/company-will-send-person-back-in-time-to-use-flip-phone-for-a-week-and-earn-1000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;flip&#x20;phone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Koichi&#x20;Kamoshida&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/coast-guard-offloads-350m-worth-of-cocaine-marijuana-in-south-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard offloads $350M worth of cocaine, marijuana in South Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/green-line-derailment-halts-trains-at-47th-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/green-line-derailmentt_1559840170292_7359795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7 hurt after Green Line train derails on the South Side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 