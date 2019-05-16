Lexi still has to recover from broken bones.
The alleged driver of the truck that hit her is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Four children and an adult were hurt in a fire that spread from one house to another Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at a 1 1⁄2 level house in the first block of West 109th Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.
Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition.
Can't get rid of grandma's couch or your husband's armchair? The Chicago Furniture Bank will pick it up for a donation and gift it to families in need.
The bank opened on the West Side just nine months ago and has already furnished the homes of more than 630 families in need. The non-profit was founded by three recent college grads who discovered a similar furniture bank in Philadelphia and then won seed funding from their university to start their own.
"Giving an equal opportunity to everyone no matter where you come from, this really just embodies that for all three of us," co-founder James McPhail said.
On Thursday afternoon, storms hit the Oswego area hard. A 100-year-old maple tree was ripped out of its roots in the 200 block of Main Street. That very moment was caught on camera.
Home surveillance video showed just how dark and windy it was as the storm blew in around lunchtime.
“It got darker than I have ever seen it get dark before, and the wind was as strong as I’ve seen before," said Roy Taylor.