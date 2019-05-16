Four children and an adult were hurt in a fire that spread from one house to another Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a 1 1⁄2 level house in the first block of West 109th Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.

Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition.