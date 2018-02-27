Suburban Chicago sportsman's show won't allow AR-15s

- A group holding a sportsman's show this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds has agreed not to raffle off or sell any AR-15 semi-automatic weapons.

The Naperville Sun reports that the Pioneer Valley Sportsman's Association has also agreed to prevent vendors from selling bump stocks or any other attachments that make semi-automatic weapon shoot faster.

Sunday's Sportsman's Show in Wheaton is being held days after the massacre at a Florida high school in which 17 people killed with an AR-15 assault rifle. But the manager of the fairgrounds, Jim McGuire, said he started talking to the show's organizers about preventing a raffle or sales of the weapons after a gunman armed with similar weapons killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas Music festival.