A man from west suburban Aurora is headed to prison after being found guilty of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beating her.

A jury on Tuesday convicted Robert Williams III, 32, of felony home invasion, felony unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

On the evening of May 11, 2018, Williams forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home, slammed her to the floor, threatened to kill her and kept her from moving freely, prosecutors said. The two had recently broken up before he showed up at her home.

After he left, she went to Aurora police to file a report, prosecutors said. Williams repeatedly sent her threatening and intimidating messages while she was there.

He is due in court for sentencing August 29. He is facing between six and 30 years in prison.

“Mr. Williams couldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer and decided to exercise power and control over this victim,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “I hope this prosecution sends the message that our community has no tolerance for domestic violence, and that our office aggressively prosecutes domestic violence cases.”