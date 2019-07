- This summer just got sweeter!

Subway has announced it is teaming up with a dessert company to start selling low-calorie milkshakes.

The 16-ounce milkshakes will come in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry flavors, and will have 350 calories or less.

Subway will only be serving the milkshakes for a limited time, from July 22 to September 4, and in six test markets. They’ll be sold in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The dessert company Subway has partnered with is Halo Top Creamery.