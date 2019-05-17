A man has been charged with shooting through the door of his ex-wife’s home Thursday in north suburban Beach Park.

Kennett J. Andrews, 45, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 10:30 a.m., Andrews drove to the house in the 12900 block of West Wakefield Drive to confront his ex-wife’s husband, the sheriff’s office said. The man answered a knock at the door, saw that it was Andrews and shut the door.