SWAT team called to Northwest Side for person with gun

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police called in their special weapons teams Sunday morning to the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:20 a.m., SWAT teams were called to the 6000 block of West Diversey for a person with a gun, police said.

No injuries were reported at 6:30 a.m. when the incident ended, police said.

Three people related to the incident were detained Sunday morning, police said. Details about them, or possible charges, were not available.