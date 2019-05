- Several ramps to and from the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway could be closed for up to 10 hours after a tanker rolled over and leaked gasoline Wednesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The tanker overturned about 7:40 a.m. on Elmhurst Road over I-90, according to Des Plaines police.

All tollway exit and entrance ramps at Elmhurst Road were still closed as of 10:30 a.m. and could remain closed for up to 10 hours, according to a tweet posted by the Illinois Tollway.

The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, but was not seriously injured, police said.

He was taken in good condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to Des Plaines Fire Chief Alan Wax.

The tanker was hauling denatured alcohol, which began to leak after the rollover, prompting extensive road closures in the area, according to police and fire officials.

Northbound Elmhurst Road is also closed between Touhy Avenue and Oakton Street, Elk Grove Village police said shortly after 9 a.m. The closure could last up to 12 hours.