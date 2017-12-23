Taylor Bennett holding 2nd annual Chicago Christmas party

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Taylor Bennett holds his 2nd annual holiday party in Wrigleyville on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The event is expected to draw a big crowd.

"This year me and my friends got together and made some goals. I want to start giving back more and stop going for so much credit. Getting older in Chicago, there's a lot of thinks that are going on. I'd like to help out more," Bennett said.

"We feel so welcome in Chicago," said artist Bianca Shaw. "We love performing here."

If you'd like to go, doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro, 3730 N. Clark Street, Chicago. The show starts at 7 p.m.