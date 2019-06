- A teenager has been reported missing from West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

Jeffrey Battles, 15, was last seen Thursday morning near the 3600 block of West 53rd Street, Chicago police said.

Battles, who is 5-foot-10, was wearing a blue Gap T-shirt, blue jogging pants, a blue Gap hooded sweatshirt and white shoes with red accents, police said.

Anyone who knows Battles’ location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.