- A teenage boy has been reported missing from McKinley Park on the South Side.

Gabriel Gilliams, 17, was last seen July 5 in the 3700 block of South Honore Street, Chicago police said.

Gilliams, who is 5-feet-11, may be carrying a red book bag and may be in southwest suburban Oak Forest, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.