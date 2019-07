- Chicago police are asking for help locating a teenaged girl who went missing Friday from Douglas on the South Side.

Lailah Bedford, 14, was last seen near the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Bedford, who may be in need of medical attention, is described by police as being 4-feet-11, 167 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.