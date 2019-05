Kenosha shooting suspect Kenosha shooting suspect

- A suspected shooter is at large after killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding her mother Thursday in southern Wisconsin.

They were both shot by someone inside a home in the 10900 block of 66th Street in Kenosha, according to Kenosha Police Sergeant Matt Strelow. Officers showed up about 3 p.m. and held a perimeter until a SWAT team entered the house, Strelow said.

The teenager was given life-saving measures but died at the scene, Strelow said. She was identified as Kaylie Juga by the Kenosha County medical examiner’s office, police said.

Her 39-year-old mother was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Strelow said.

Detectives think the shooter fled the area, Strelow said. Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting, identified as Martice L. Fuller, who had a relationship with Kaylie, officials said. He may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Kenosha police detectives at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be sent to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.