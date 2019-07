- A teenage girl has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the West side.

Jaelyn Lesnikowska, 17, was last seen July 13 in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

She is 5-feet-7 and has a tattoo on her left shoulder, police said. She was wearing a black tank top and black pants.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives 312-744-8266.