- A teenage girl has been reported missing from the South Loop.

Sara Dawson, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing light blue jeans, white sandals and white shirt with a red accent, police said. Dawson is 5-feet-6 and wears her hair in a bun.

She is known to visit the 4900 block of South Drexel in Bronzeville, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.