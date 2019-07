A new Beverly pizzeria is facing very real roadblocks to getting customers in the door and now they want Metra to pony up the dough they lost in sales.

Peace of Pizza opened last weekend and expected a record turnout. Instead, business was so slow, they had to shut down because no one could get to the restaurant.

Due to construction, blocked streets and sidewalks are preventing customers from getting to the restaurant, according to Tamar Manasseh, the owner of Peace of pizza on West 95th Street.