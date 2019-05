- Police are asking the public for help finding two sisters who went missing from Garfield Park on the West Side.

Maribel Perez-Hernandez, 17, and her sister, 16-year-old Carlissa Perez-Hernandez were last seen about 7:40 p.m. May 8 and are missing from the 4600 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police said.

Maribel is 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Carlissa is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of the clothes they were last seen wearing wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information that could lead to their location should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.