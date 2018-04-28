Teen survives bicycle-car crash caught on dashcam

Accident on dash cam Accident on dash cam

RIVERSIDE, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A dash cam caught a car-bicycle crash as it happened in suburban Chicago.

The accident happened in Riverside at Forest and First Avenue when a 16-year-old bicyclist ran the red light. He was hit by a car.

The boy was not seriously hurt. He was conscious and talking at the scene of the accident, and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver had the green light and stopped at the scene to help the boy. She was treated at the scene for a panic attack.

The dash cam video was on a private citizen's car and was provided to the police.

Police say no tickets have been issued.

