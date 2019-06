- A teenager has been reported missing from the Gage Park neighborhood.

Angel Bahena, 17, was last seen Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve button-down shirt, black skinny jeans and black gym shoes.

Bahena may be carrying a “North Face” backpack and is known to visit the area of Des Plaines and Randolph Street in the West Loop, according to police. He is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.