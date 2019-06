- Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Saturday from the South Side.

Lavonte Harvey was last seen in the 3700 block of South Vincennes, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is described as a 5-foot-9, 139-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.

Harvey was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Adidas jacket, a blue and white Culver’s hat and collared shirt, black gym shoes and glasses, police said. He was carrying a black rolling suitcase and a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.