A teenage girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 16-year-old was sitting in a car about 4:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 110th Place when someone flashed a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was stuck once in the chest and rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.