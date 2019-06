Multiple teens coming home from prom night were hospitalized after a crash Saturday in Ashburn.

About 12:45 a.m., they were in a 2019 Nissan Rogue that collided with 2003 GMC Yukon driven by a 52-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department said. The teens were attending prom for Bogan High School, according to family.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, authorities said.

Three teens went to the University of Chicago Medical Center: two boys, 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old woman, authorities said. The 52-year-old and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. An 18-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

The 17-year-old boy is in serious condition, and the others had their conditions stabilized, authorities said.

No citations have been issued, police said.