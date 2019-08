Another ATM has been stolen from a Chicago business, this time in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The burglary, which happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of West Division Street, is the most recent incident in a spate of ATM burglaries that have occurred in the city in July and August, police said.

The nine other burglaries happened on the South and Southwest Sides, police said. In each incident, the burglars forced their way into the business in order to steal the ATM, often cutting power to the building before doing so.

Two teenage boys are suspected in the burglaries, police said. They may be driving a white Chrysler and a black Mercedes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.