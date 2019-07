Photo: GETTY Photo: GETTY

- As Chicago celebrates the Fourth of July holiday, police are doing whatever they can to keep people safe.

It was a day of hot weather and beaches for many people, and then tens of thousands made their way to Navy Pier for the massive fireworks show that lit up the night sky.

“Chicago’s a vibe. It’s different from a suburb or a little town’s fireworks. It’s going to be lit,” said Omar Alkhan.

Alkhan spent the night on his uncle's boat, floating nearby to watch the fireworks. On shore, 60,000 people -- according to city officials – watched from Navy Pier.

Meanwhile, Chicago police kept a visible presence both on horseback and on foot, with 1,500 officers saturating city streets to keep everyone safe.