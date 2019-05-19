< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407808984" data-article-version="1.0">These men robbed, beat up a Red Line passenger: police</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/these-men-robbed-beat-up-a-red-line-passenger-police" addthis:title="These men robbed, beat up a Red Line passenger: police"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407808984.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407808984");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407808984-407808954"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say these six men robbed and beat up a passenger on the CTA Red Line on April 27." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police say these six men robbed and beat up a passenger on the CTA Red Line on April 27.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407808984-407808954" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/CTA%20Assault%20Suspects_1558297158899.jpg_7288689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 03:19PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lincoln-statue-to-debut-in-springfield" >
<h3>Lincoln statue to debut in Springfield</h3>
</a>
</li> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-teens-injured-in-drive-by-shooting" >
<h3>Two teens injured in drive-by shooting</h3>
</a>
</li> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-threatens-to-destroy-iran-via-twitter" >
<h3>Trump threatens to destroy Iran via Twitter</h3>
</a>
</li> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/storm-knocks-down-trees-in-rogers-park" >
<h3>Storm knocks down trees in Rogers Park</h3>
</a>
</li> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;strong&#x20;storm&#x20;knocked&#x20;down&#x20;trees&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Rogers&#x20;Park&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;" /> 