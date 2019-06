CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Three people have been charged with a woman’s drug overdose death in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Kane Kellett, 34, Melissa Ohlson, 41 and Jeffery Hauck, 34 each face felony charges of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to Crystal Lake police.

Ohlson was arrested at her home on June 5, police said. Kellett was already being held at the McHenry County Jail on unrelated charges, and Hauck has a warrant out for his arrest.

On March 6, authorities were dispatched about 3:26 a.m. to a home in the first block of Talcott Avenue for reports of an unresponsive woman, police said. The 32-year-old was pronounced at the scene, and the McHenry County coroner’s office determined her death was caused by heroin and fentanyl.

Kellet, Ohlson and Hauck are accused of delivering the drugs to the woman prior to her death, police said.

Kellett’s bond is set at $20,000 and Ohlson’s at $15,000, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said. Both are due in court Monday.