Chicago police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings following three reported robberies in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

In each incident the alleged offender approached the victim and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Two of the incidents happened a day apart, the first May 20 in the 3100 Block of West 62nd Street and the other May 21 in the 3100 block of West 63rd Street. A third robbery happened May 25 in the 6300 Block of South Sacramento Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies are asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.