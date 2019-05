Several people, including two babies, were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Garfield Park.

A 32-year-old man driving a 1998 Honda about 1:31 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Lake Street tried to make a left turn on Hamlin when he struck a 2014 Chevy SUV, Chicago police said.

Another vehicle, a 2006 GMC SUV, westbound on Lake Street collided with the vehicles at the intersection, police said.

Two baby boys in the Honda were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 1-year-old in critical condition and a 3-year-old whose condition was stabilized.

The man driving the Honda and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were also taken to Mount Sinai, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized, and the woman was in critical condition.

The woman behind the wheel of the Chevy, 39, was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. The 35-year-old man driving the GMC wasn’t injured and refused treatment.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.