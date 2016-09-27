< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407317394" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-407317394" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tony Award-winning 'Hamilton' ending Chicago run in January&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/tony-award-winning-hamilton-ending-chicago-run-in-january" data-title="Tony Award-winning 'Hamilton' ending Chicago run in January" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/tony-award-winning-hamilton-ending-chicago-run-in-january" addthis:title="Tony Award-winning 'Hamilton' ending Chicago run in January">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> Award-winning 'Hamilton' ending Chicago run in January"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407317394.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407317394");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407317394-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407317394-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407317394-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407317394-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hamilton"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/09/hamilton_1465472531421_1415438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407317394-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hamilton_1465472531421.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:28PM CDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:30PM CDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407317394" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - The musical "Hamilton" will end its more than three-year run in Chicago in January.</p><p>Producers made the announcement Thursday, saying the production playing at downtown Chicago's CIBC Theatre would close Jan. 5, 2020. Productions of the Tony Award-winning musical detailing the life of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton currently are playing in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and London, along with a U.S. touring company.</p><p>Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a news release that more people have seen "Hamilton" in Chicago than in any other city. He added "you can bet that 'we'll be back.'" <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->

<section class="module mod-story-snippet">

<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" -->

<header class="mod-header no_header_style">

<h3>More Local Stories</h3>

</header>

<div class="mod-content">

<ul class="list media">

<li>

<a href="/news/crime/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb" title="3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb" > data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7278290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7278290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7278290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7278290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a slain pregnant teen who went missing three weeks ago and was found dead Wednesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a slain pregnant teen who went missing three weeks ago and was found dead Wednesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.</p><p>The body of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found behind a home in a garbage can in the 4100 block of West 77th Place early Wednesday. She was nine-months-pregnant when she was last seen leaving her high school on April 23.</p><p>Police say Ochoa-Lopez was lured to the home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes. She was then strangled to death with a coaxial cable and had her unborn baby cut from her womb . The newborn is currently on life support and considered brain dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/severe-thunderstorms-in-store-for-chicago-thursday-afternoon" title="Severe thunderstorms in store for Chicago Thursday afternoon" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Stormy-Chicago_1552584655965_6891579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Stormy-Chicago_1552584655965_6891579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Stormy-Chicago_1552584655965_6891579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Stormy-Chicago_1552584655965_6891579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY-Stormy-Chicago_1552584655965_6891579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images/Scott Olson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe thunderstorms in store for Chicago Thursday afternoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Severe thunderstorms expected to hit the Chicago area Thursday afternoon could bring high winds and hail the size of golf balls.</p><p>Storms that formed over southern Wisconsin started moving into northern Illinois in the mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>A severe thunderstorm warning was issued about 11:30 a.m. for an area stretching from DeKalb to Aurora and Oswego, in effect until 12:15 p.m., the weather service said. A tornado warning is also in effect until 12:30 p.m. for the area around rural Lake Holiday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/park-manor-fire-sends-2-to-hospitals" title="Boy, 4, among 2 critically hurt in Park Manor house fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/94412BA74966472E997A6E9D93C4C4C3_1558017344468_7273380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/94412BA74966472E997A6E9D93C4C4C3_1558017344468_7273380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/94412BA74966472E997A6E9D93C4C4C3_1558017344468_7273380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/94412BA74966472E997A6E9D93C4C4C3_1558017344468_7273380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/94412BA74966472E997A6E9D93C4C4C3_1558017344468_7273380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 4, among 2 critically hurt in Park Manor house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A house fire in Park Manor on the South Side sent two people to area hospitals Thursday.</p><p>Chicago firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. to a blaze in a two-and-a-half-story house in the 6900 block of South King Drive, Chicago fire said. The fire was on the second floor, and it was struck out about 5:10 a.m.</p><p>A 19-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and a 4-year-old boy was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital, the fire department said. <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h3>

</a>

</li>

<li>

<a href="/news/local/severe-thunderstorms-in-store-for-chicago-thursday-afternoon" title="Severe thunderstorms in store for Chicago Thursday afternoon" > (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="school lunch_1558044344473.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cafeteria worker fired for giving lunch to student who couldn't pay for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" title="clarisa-desiree figueroa-piotr bobak_1558044811788.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-student-taking-college-calculus-after-passing-act-he-didnt-even-study"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tyler Spangler, a sixth-grade student from Pennsylvania, is enrolled in a calculus with an analytic geometry course at Penn State York, which he attends in the evenings after elementary school. <h3>Severe thunderstorms in store for Chicago Thursday afternoon</h3>

</a>

</li>

<li>

<a href="/news/local/park-manor-fire-sends-2-to-hospitals" title="Boy, 4, among 2 critically hurt in Park Manor house fire" > id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-raped-unconscious-woman-inside-police-station-out-of-boredom-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man raped unconscious woman inside police station 'out of boredom,' police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;to&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x20;Desiree&#x20;Figueroa&#x2c;&#x20;Clarisa&#x20;Figueroa&#x2c;&#x20;Piotr&#x20;Bobak" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/tony-award-winning-hamilton-ending-chicago-run-in-january" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/27/A656BBEC162B42FFA427438C292C5257_1475031208622_2083986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tony Award-winning 'Hamilton' ending Chicago run in January</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-student-taking-college-calculus-after-passing-act-he-didnt-even-study" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Tyler%20Spangler%2016x9_1558032569007.jpg_7276562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;Spangler&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;sixth-grade&#x20;student&#x20;from&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;enrolled&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;calculus&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;analytic&#x20;geometry&#x20;course&#x20;at&#x20;Penn&#x20;State&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;he&#x20;attends&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;evenings&#x20;after&#x20;elementary&#x20;school&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Barbara&#x20;Spangler&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elementary student taking college calculus after passing ACT: 'He didn't even study'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-immigration-plan-would-overhaul-green-card-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/GettyImages-1148897552_1558032033225_7276556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/GettyImages-1148897552_1558032033225_7276556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/GettyImages-1148897552_1558032033225_7276556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/GettyImages-1148897552_1558032033225_7276556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/GettyImages-1148897552_1558032033225_7276556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Trump immigration plan would overhaul green card system</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More 