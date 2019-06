- The Chicago Fire Department rescued a tree trimmer who was trapped with a broken leg.

Firefighters found the man hanging upside down from a tree about 75 feet from the ground at 5306 S. Union in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Firefighters said the man was trying to lower a branch when it got caught in his lines and lifted him up like a pulley.

He had broken his leg.

It took about 30 minutes to untangle him from his lines and safely remove him from the tree. He was then taken to the hospital.