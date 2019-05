- The trial has begun for the accused killer of a suburban teenager who was murdered more than 25 years ago.

Robert Serritella is accused of using a scarf to strangle 15-year-old David Chereck to death. Days after the teen’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Skokie, Serrittella taunted police and the victim’s mother, calling and saying he had information about the case that could lead to the killer.

Even as recently as the year 2013, he reached back out to the victim’s mother, asking if police were still investigating the case.

Serritella is now 71, and prosecutors painted a clear picture for Judge Lauren Edidin of a sexually deviant man. One of the first witnesses asked to be identified only by his initials. “T.C.” said he was 16 when Serritella handed him a business card with a sexually explicit invitation on it. The two engaged in phone sex over the next two months and T.C. said Serritella talked about bondage and strangulation.

T.C. Said he was threatened to keep the relationship going, even after he wanted it to end.

Chereck's mother also testified Monday about the last time she saw her son alive. The family of Chereck then left the courthouse without making any statements.

The case is expected to continue for the next several days.