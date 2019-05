A Hyde Park man has been charged with multiple felony sex crimes after he allegedly abused two children he was tutoring.

Jeffery Parks, 51, was arrested Friday evening and charged with predatory criminal assault and aggravated criminal abuse, both against victims under 13 years old, Chicago police said.

The victims told police that Parks began tutoring them in 2017 and that during the tutoring sessions he would touch them inappropriately, police said.

Parks appeared in court Sunday and is being held on $100,000 bond, according to court records.