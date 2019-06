Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., the men, ages 56 and 19, were in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the head and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.The 56-year-old was hit in the right buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Three people were in custody for questioning, police said.