Two women were attacked early Saturday in Lincoln Park by a man who sexually assaulted one of them, police said.

The women were standing in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street when the man approached them, shoved them to the ground and sexually assaulted one of them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One of the women was able to fight off the man by kicking him in the face, police said.

Police described the man as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound man with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white, short sleeved shirt, shorts and riding a bicycle. He may have cuts on his face from the incident, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.