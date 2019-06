Two women were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. as the women, ages 19 and 26, were in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

The 19-year-old was struck in the left leg and the 26-year-old was struck in the ear, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital and have been stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.