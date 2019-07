- Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 3:50 p.m., two men, 43 and 29, were standing on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Maryland Avenue, when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the left arm and back, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the left forearm and right thigh.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.