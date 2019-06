A man is accused of stabbing his employer in the chest in northwestern suburban Carpentersville.

Juan J. Rivera, 35, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Rivera met with the owner of the roofing business he worked for about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Teepee Avenue in Carpentersville and asked to be paid, the state’s attorney’s office said.