Chicago police investigate the scene of a vehicle crash early Thursday in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

- A vehicle fleeing from police crashed in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About midnight Thursday, officers attempted to pull over a red Pontiac Grand Am in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road for not using a turn signal, but the vehicle refused to stop, Chicago police said. The vehicle began to flee northbound on Pulaski Road and struck a Chevrolet Cobalt that was driving westbound on Chicago Avenue.

The Cobalt, driven by an 18-year-old woman, spun out after being hit and crashed into a Nissan Altima in the same intersection, police said.

The driver of the Altima, a 45-year-old man, and his 32-year-old male passenger were taken to Loretto Hospital for treatment and are in good condition, police said.

The 18-year old woman driver of the Cobalt was taken to Norwegian Hospital and was also in good condition, police and Chicago fire officials said.

The driver of the Grand Am, a 24-year-old woman, and her two male passengers, 18 and 20, refused treatment, police said. The driver was taken into custody, her passengers were not.

Police sources said the incident was not a pursuit.