Victim stabbed outside Loop building

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago Police are looking for a man who stabbed someone outside a Loop building on Friday night.

The attacker walked up and asked the victim for a cigarette. When the victim said no, the man stabbed the victim in the neck and stomach. The attacker ran away and the victim stumbled a short distance, where he found help.

The attacker is described as a black man, 38 to 45 years old, about 6'2" to 6'3" tall, wearing a light blue hat, dark jacket, and ripped light blue jeans.