The death of a McHenry County 5-year-old last month, whose parents are charged with his murder, has many pointing the finger at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.
AJ Freund's family had contact with DCFS before his murder. Four months before the child was beaten and buried in a shallow grave, according to police, DCFS made a visit to the home. A police officer detailed "dog feces and urine were scattered about the residence,” windows were open or broken [in December], there was a broken heat source and clothes were piled up. A window in AJ and his brother's room was open and “the smell of feces was overwhelming” in their room.
Police also noticed AJ was only wearing a pull-up and had a suspicious bruise. Despite evidence from the police report, a DCFS employee visited the home the following day, ultimately deeming the report of neglect and abuse unfounded “due to lack of evidence for a cuts, welt and bruises allegation.”