- A rollover vehicle crash in Waukegan last week left one man dead and his passenger in serious condition.

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Butrick Street involving a vehicle that rolled over, according to Waukegan police. Upon arrival they found multiple vehicles damaged.

An investigation found a green Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Butrick when it crashed into four parked cars, police said. The vehicle was occupied by two people, a 40-year-old male driver and his passenger a 30-year-old woman, both from Waukegan.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over, police said. Both occupants were rushed to an area hospital where the man later died from his injuries. The woman remains in serious condition.

An autopsy for the man has been scheduled for Monday, police said. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.