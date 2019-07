- An excessive heat warning will take effect starting Wednesday and last through the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity and intense sun exposure can make temperatures feel as high as 115 degrees.

“Heat will potentially build to dangerous levels Thursday through Saturday,” according to a National Weather Service Statement.

Residents are advised to visit one of the six cooling centers available:

• Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

• Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

• King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

• North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

• South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. and,

• Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicagoans can also call 311 to request a well-being check for those who may be in danger from the heat.

There will be a possible decrease in temperatures on Sunday.