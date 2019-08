A couple and their two young children were sent to a hospital Friday after their vehicle rolled over in west suburban Riverside.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. as the driver of a Ford Escape was turning left from Harlem Avenue to York Road but didn't see an oncoming southbound vehicle, police said.

The Ford was hit on the side and rolled over onto its hood, police said. The driver later told police that their view was blocked by a southbound vehicle trying to turn left in front of them.

The entire family in the Ford was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with injuries, police said. The family included a 23-year-old father, 31-year-old mother, and their 1-year-old son and 1-month-old daughter.

The family suffered cuts, bruises, a back injury and head lacerations, police said. They have all been released from the hospital.

"This crash certainly could have been far worse," Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in the statement. Both children were properly positioned and secured in child seats.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene of the crash and released, police said. No citations have been issued.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.