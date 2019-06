- A 23-year-old woman has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Alonte Buckner was last seen Sunday near the 1800 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, gray and black shorts, and gray Timberland boots.

Buckner, who is 5-foot-4, may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.