- A 35-year-old woman has been reported missing from north suburban Gurnee for more than two weeks.

Rebecca L. Crabtree was last seen June 16 at her home at the 18000 block of West Stockton Court in unincorporated Gurnee, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Crabtree left her home without her cellphone or other personal belongings, the sheriff’s office said. She was driving a black 2011 GMC Yukon with an Illinois license plate of AC80645. The Yukon has damage on the rear driver’s side, black duct tape around the passenger-side mirror is missing the front license plate.

Crabtree is described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound woman with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.