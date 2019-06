- Police are looking for a 52-year-old woman who went missing in October from Chatham on the South Side.

Vickie Hunt was last seen Oct. 27, 2018 near the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said. Hunt has a condition that requires medication, police said.

Hunt is described as a 4-foot-11, 125-pound woman with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. She is known to frequent the area of 63rd Street between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Avenue, police said, as well as Stony Island Avenue between 71st Street and 78th Street.

Police did not say why a report was released about Hunt's missing status nearly eight months after she was last seen, but said that the police department does not release information about missing persons until they have permission from the family to do so.

Anyone with information about Hunt's location is asked to call 312-747-8274.