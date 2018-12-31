Woman, 56, reported missing from Bronzeville: police

- A 56-year-old woman was reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Barbara Williams was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police. She may be in need of medical attention.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-11, 240-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was wearing a cream women’s hat, brown puffy coat and black-and-white gym shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.