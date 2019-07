- A 62-year-old woman was reported missing from South Shore.

Angela Brinson, who also goes by Angela Bledsoe, was last seen July 13 in the area of the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a mole on her upper lip, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.